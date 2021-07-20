Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 2,285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,640. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

