Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.29. The stock has a market cap of $953.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

