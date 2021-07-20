Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 14,866 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

