Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 5,941 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.22. 24,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

