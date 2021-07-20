Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 7,946 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $470.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.