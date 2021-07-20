Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $2,496.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,411.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

