CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.28.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.79 price target (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

