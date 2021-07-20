Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

COST stock opened at $414.15 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.93. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.