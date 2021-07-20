Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.70

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

