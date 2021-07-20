COVA Market Cap Hits $544,940.62 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $544,940.62 and $23,989.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

