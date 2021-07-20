Covalent Price Tops $0.31 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00135690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.62 or 0.99656364 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

