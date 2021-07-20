Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Covanta worth $45,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $93,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $4,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covanta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 296,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of CVA opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.37 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

