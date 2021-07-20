Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

