Cream Price Reaches $0.0005 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $23,485.82 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.87 or 0.99422699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.01202198 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00440959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.18 or 0.00339738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

