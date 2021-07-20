Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,467 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Celestica worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

