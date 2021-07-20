Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ePlus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ePlus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.