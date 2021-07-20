Credit Suisse AG Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

XPH stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

