Credit Suisse AG Has $1.06 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

MDGL opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $91.47 and a one year high of $142.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

