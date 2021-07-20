Credit Suisse AG Has $1.06 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

