Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

