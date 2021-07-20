Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $139,932,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $30,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $13,678,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $10,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $8,330,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

