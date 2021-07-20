Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PJT Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

PJT stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

