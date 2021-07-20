Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,144 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 463,951 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

