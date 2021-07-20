Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,040. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

