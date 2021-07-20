Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $962.77 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00005719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,686.99 or 0.99627479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

