Credits (CS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $4.28 million and $265,465.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

