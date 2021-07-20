Critical Survey: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

This table compares Maison Luxe and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 9.54 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,197.00

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEVA.

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maison Luxe and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEVA beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

