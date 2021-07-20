Critical Survey: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 12.44% -32.05% -3.14% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

This is a summary of recent ratings for TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.08 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -29.18 Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 11.94 $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats TETRA Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

