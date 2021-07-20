CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.34 Million

Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $45.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.71 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $188.64 million, with estimates ranging from $183.03 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $8,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.