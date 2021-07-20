Crown Tops 24 Hour Volume of $795.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Crown has a market cap of $1.72 million and $795.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,819.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.48 or 0.01349688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00384965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00079535 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003702 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,647,518 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars.

