Crowns (CWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $986,558.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Crowns has a market cap of $7.14 million and $986,558.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00013942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,586 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

