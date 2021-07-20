Crust Shadow 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,821.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.11 million and $4,821.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

