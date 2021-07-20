Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0002

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $7,714.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

