CryptEx (CRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,220.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.27 or 0.00051735 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2,220.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,559.11 or 1.00149014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

