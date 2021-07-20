CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,503.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.16 million and $50,503.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

