Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0303

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $846,493.69 and $237,534.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00141473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,819.51 or 0.99969743 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,896,906 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.