CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Achieves $241,858.50 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $241,858.50 and approximately $4,436.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00229425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.