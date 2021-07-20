CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $470,037.92 and approximately $123,754.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,677 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

