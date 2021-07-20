CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 73.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $141,158.99 and $6.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 75.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022395 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

