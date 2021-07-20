CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declares $0.01 Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -3.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.0%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 15,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 176,130 shares of company stock valued at $278,741. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.