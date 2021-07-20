CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

