CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $192.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.60 million and the lowest is $186.18 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $764.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $774.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $809.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.