Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $336,316.55 and $311.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

