Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 36,627 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

NYSE:AAP opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

