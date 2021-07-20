Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

