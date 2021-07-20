Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Insiders acquired 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $38,863 in the last ninety days. 41.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.