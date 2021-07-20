Curve DAO Token Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $472.75 million and approximately $114.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,551,040,443 coins and its circulating supply is 376,550,683 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

