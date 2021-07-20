Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head-To-Head Review

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.48 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -16.83 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.03 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

