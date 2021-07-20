CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $71.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00229437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032941 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,884,194 coins and its circulating supply is 141,884,194 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

