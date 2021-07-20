Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $387.30 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $50,669.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $387.30 or 0.01265138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007335 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,692 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.